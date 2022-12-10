A Lichfield woman has thanked staff at a local hospice for granting a final wish to her father in his final days

Arthur Ramsdale, aged 92, was moved from hospital to St Giles Hospice after living with cancer for a number of years.

Having always dreamed of owning a classic motorbike, but eventually opted to buy a vintage car.

His daughter Karen and son-in-law Peter asked staff if they could bring his “pride and joy” to the car park and for his bed to be moved so he could catch a final glimpse at his MG.

But the team looking after Arthur decided to go one better. Karen explained:

“I only meant for them to move the bed next to the window and was amazed when they wheeled him out of his room, down in the lift and outside to the car park. “Not only that, but most of the staff also managed to grab some time to come out and chat to him about it. He even said that he could get three of them in the car and they should go for a trip to the Cotswolds! “He sat in his bed next to the car happily chatting to them about the memories he’d had with it. “I hadn’t seen him looking so animated for a long time – it was unforgettable. “The care that my dad received at St Giles Hospice was nothing short of amazing. I cannot begin to describe the extraordinary kindness and empathy that he was shown by the staff, for whom nothing seemed to be too much trouble. “Reuniting dad with his pride and joy, his vintage car, will be a memory I treasure forever.”

Karen said the moment had allowed him to relive the good times before his condition began to deteriorate.