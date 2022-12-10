Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to only travel if necessary with strike action set to disrupt services again next week.

Industrial action by the RMT union will hit timetables once more on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

It will mean reduced numbers of trains operating – and where they are, they will only run on reduced hours. Some lines will see no services at all.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, said:

“It is very disappointing that our customers will once again be impacted by this unnecessary industrial action. “With only a very limited service running and some routes with no trains at all, our advice to passengers is to only travel if your journey is essential. If you do travel over the Christmas period, please check your train carefully. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can claim a full refund from their point of purchase.” Jonny Wiseman

West Midlands Railway will only operate a reduced service between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Cross City Line, while no London Northwestern trains will be running to or from Lichfield Trent Valley on the West Coast Main Line on strike days.

Further disruption is expected to services on Saturday (17th December) due to industrial action by the TSSA union.