People in Staffordshire are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of the festive season.

With families and friends likely to gather over the Christmas period, health chiefs are calling on residents to take steps to help halt the spread of Covid-19 and flu.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, who leads the vaccination programme across the county, said:

“This is a sociable time of year when we all get together, and viral infections love a good party. “That’s why it’s really important that everyone makes sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations. “Christmas is a time when it’s not unusual to have four generations mixing together in the same household, with the oldest being particularly vulnerable to both flu and Covid and the youngest acting as super-spreaders. “But people of any age can become really unwell from either infection. We are seeing more flu this year than in previous years. That’s a worrying sign. “So I’d urge everyone to do their bit and keep Christmas merry by getting up-to-date with their vaccination protection – even if you’re not worried for yourself, it’s like giving an unseen gift to others around you.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

The NHS website has more information about flu vaccination for adults and for children, and who is eligible for Covid vaccinations.