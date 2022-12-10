Teddy bears helping to raise money for projects tackling loneliness among disadvantaged and disabled young people is to be sold by a Lichfield retailer.

The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation launched the Sebbie Bear at an event on yesterday (9th December).

Now Central Co-op has confirmed that shoppers at stores at Boley Park, Curborough Road, Fosseway Gate and Fradley would be able to pick one up, with all profits going to the foundation.

Sebbie’s mother Ashley Hall said:

“Sebbie was so proud to become an ambassador for Central Co-op at the inaugural uoung co-operator awards last year and is now even more delighted that Central Co-op has embraced his message that ‘kindness is a superpower as they stock his Sebbie Bear this Christmas. “An enormous thank you to people for supporting Sebbie in his bid to help others lead their best life. All profits go to help prevent loneliness in disabled and disadvantaged young people.” Ashley Hall

The Charity Bears come with a kit including instructions, soft eco stuffing, a yellow gold kindness heart, and a kindness card that can be personalised.