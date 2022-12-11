Council chiefs say they will continue to invest in the future despite tough economic times.

It comes after Staffordshire County Council unveiled spending plans for the coming year in areas such as infrastructure for new businesses, schools, public health supporting the voluntary sector.

The authority said it follows a £410million programme of economic growth that has helped create more than 11,000 jobs since 2014.

Cllr Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance and resources, said:

“We remain a well-run, financially stable authority and by building roads, delivering broadband and supporting education and skills training, we are still able to invest in the future for our businesses and communities. “We spend every pound as wisely as we can, which is why we can still look forward while dealing with the added strains of 11% inflation and rising energy costs.” Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council

Around £40million has been earmarked for public health projects, including weight loss programmes to reduce the risk of contracting diabetes, supporting young people’s mental wellbeing and treating drug and alcohol addiction, while £30million has been set aside for upgrading, refurbishing and extending schools.

A further £50 million is being allocated for the repair and maintenance of roads across Staffordshire.

Final decisions, including the proposed council tax level, will be taken in the New Year once a final settlement from central Government – which is expecting to say councils can increase bills by 4.99% without the need for a referendum – has been confirmed.