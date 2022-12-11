A residential care home in Lichfield will undergo a £6million revamp if plans are approved by councillors.

The work at Hawthorn House on Burton Old Road is part of a broader programme to be discussed by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet next week.

The authority hopes to transform a number of centres and day services for adults with a learning disability.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at the county council, said:

“We want to ensure that people who need care can access it, and that our services are fit for the future. “These new plans show that adults with a learning disability in Staffordshire can look forward to modern facilities that give them the support they need, and are flexible enough to move with them as their circumstances change. “We have listened to those who use the service and their families, and this investment will meet the needs of users in updated, modern surroundings in communities across the county.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said the proposals would also ensure services are in line with the Care Quality Commission’s Right Support, Right Care, Right Culture ethos, which guarantees that people with a learning disability will have choices, dignity, independence, and good access to local communities.

The redevelopment of Hawthorn House was initially approved last year, but a report to the cabinet meeting said the initial plans had been revisited.

“Cabinet previously approved the extension and refurbishment of Hawthorn House to accommodate up to 15 residents. At that time the decision was to redevelop the lower building and dispose of the upper building. “A more detailed assessment of the site has now been undertaken, and the business case has been reviewed to ensure that the development remains cost effective given rising construction costs. “This has concluded that it would be less disruptive to residents and more cost effective to redevelop the upper building and dispose of the lower building.” Report to Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet

Cabinet will meet to discuss the plans on Wednesday (14th December).