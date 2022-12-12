A Lichfield nursery’s registration has been suspended for six weeks after concerns were raised by Ofsted inspectors.

Early Years Education Centre on Upper St John Street cannot have children back on site until 18th January 2023 unless steps are taken to deal with the issues identified.

The nursery had previously been rated as good in 2020, with providers on the early years register usually waiting six years for another visit – but inspectors returned for an unannounced check last week.

A spokesperson for Ofsted said the full report would be published on its website in due course.

“Early Years Education Centre was inspected on 8th December. Following this visit some concerns were raised by the inspector. “This led to the provider’s registration being suspended immediately for six weeks, although this will be kept under review. “We are unable to comment further on the details of the visit but the full report will be available online in due course as per our usual processes.” Ofsted spokesperson

Parents found out about the closure when they were sent communications by staff from Early Years Education Centre.

A notification sent to families said: