A Lichfield retailer says a campaign to support people in need has provided 68,000 hot meals.
The Buy One Give One initiative sees Central Co-op donate a proportion of sales from ‘star deal’ products to FareShare Midlands.
A spokesperson said there was still time for shoppers to support the scheme.
“The star deals discount various Christmas favourites, changing weekly during the festive period and will continue throughout the month of December.
“Elsewhere in stores, customers can continue to donate food items in designated collection points, to support local food banks and charities.”Central Co-op spokesperson