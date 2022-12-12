Councillors have been reminded of the need to “dress smartly” for their meetings.

Lichfield District Council chair Cllr Colin Greatorex sent an update to members ahead of a meeting tomorrow (13th December).

As well as inviting them to join him for a festive treat afterwards, he told councillors they needed to consider the way they dress.

“You are welcome to join me for a drink and a mince pie after the meeting.

“Although we do not have a collar and tie dress code at full council meetings for men, it is expected that you dress smartly, as you attend to represent your electorate. “The ‘just from work’ look does not show us well when we have meetings on YouTube now.” Cllr Colin Greatorex, Lichfield District Council

But in a reply seen by Lichfield Live, independent member Cllr Alastair Little told the chair he would be getting into the festive spirit when it came to dress code.

“Many of my electorate are proudly wearing festive jumpers at this time of year and will proudly represent them via the same dress code.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

Fellow independent member Cllr Joanne Grange also questioned the content of Cllr Greatorex’s email.

“Just when you could glimpse a bit of modernisation at Lichfield District Council an email about dress code lands. “There’s no correlation between dress and effectiveness – and enforcing someone’s personal definition of ‘smart’ could be discriminatory or off-putting for others.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

It is not the first time dress code has become an issue at the council. In 2020 Conservative representative Cllr Derick Cross urged his fellow members to “properly dressed for the occasion of serious business decision making”.