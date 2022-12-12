Police in Staffordshire have created a new specialist team in a bid to tackle vehicle crime.

The five officers will be tasked to specifically look at the issue across the region, with a number of arrests already having taken place in recent days following their work.

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke said:

“This is another important step in the right direction which will give us more ways of finding those responsible and protecting the belongings of our communities.

“We realise the devastating impact this type of crime can have on residents and businesses. It’s not only the hassle and inconvenience, but also the financial implications which can have such a lasting affect on people.

“It’s one of the main reasons why we have appointed these officers and implemented a strenuous recruitment procedure to ensure they are right for the role.

“We will be continuing to work with our local partners and colleagues to action this community priority and ensure we disrupt those who are seeking to commit vehicle thefts in Staffordshire.”

Det Insp Pete Cooke, Staffordshire Police