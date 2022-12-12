Time is running out for small businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood to access free digital marketing support before Christmas.

The Get Started and Grow scheme, funded by Staffordshire County Council, offers companies up to five years old the option to get a support, a review and expert advice from Hub Creative Services.

The initiative also offers help with branding, website and logo design, cashflow forecasts and business plans.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“We have a strong record for start-up survival in the county and our business support programme has provided advice to new businesses in areas where they have less expertise to give them added confidence. “Our research has shown that we need to direct some of our support to step-up businesses which have been operating for over two years. It’s an ideal time for businesses to take advantage of digital marketing support at this time of year. “We believe there is considerable unrealised potential in entrepreneurs across the county, and this fully funded digital marketing package will help many small businesses build their sales base.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

In Staffordshire there are currently 14,700 start-up businesses, with data revealing that 43% of new companies survive after five years – above the national figure of 40%.

More details are available online or by emailing getstarted@staffordshire.gov.uk.