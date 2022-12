Tom Grennan is the latest act to be confirmed for an outdoor concert series near Lichfield.

The singer will play the Forest Live show at Cannock Chase on 10th June 2023.

A spokesperson said:

“Recent success has propelled Tom to an international standing with sold-out tours of North America and Australia and to festival headliner status.” Forest Live spokesperson

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday (16th December) via www.forestryengland.uk/music.