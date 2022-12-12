Lichfield’s MP says the death of three children who fell through ice in the Midlands shows why youngsters need to be aware of the risks of water.
West Midlands Police have confirmed the boys – aged eight, ten and eleven – died after the incident near Solihull.
A six-year-old also remains in a critical condition, while searches continue to see if any others also fell into the frozen lake.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the news demonstrated how important water safety was.
“Following the tragic events where children fell through ice at Babbs Mill Lake near Solihull yesterday, children should be warned of the danger of playing on ice on the pools, rivers, and canals in and around Staffordshire.
“I am particularly conscious of the pools in Lichfield, Chasewater, Blithbury and the many canals and rivers in my constituency.
“Parents and guardians should make sure their children are aware of these dangers and schools may have a rôle to play too.
“With climate change meaning hotter summers and colder winters, children need to be aware of water danger.”Michael Fabricant