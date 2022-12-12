Lichfield’s MP says the death of three children who fell through ice in the Midlands shows why youngsters need to be aware of the risks of water.

West Midlands Police have confirmed the boys – aged eight, ten and eleven – died after the incident near Solihull.

A six-year-old also remains in a critical condition, while searches continue to see if any others also fell into the frozen lake.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the news demonstrated how important water safety was.