People in Staffordshire are being urged not to buy or use baby self-feeding pillows following an urgent safety alert,.

The products are designed to be attached to a bottle so that babies can take a bottle without it being held – but it goes against NHS guidance.

Trading Standards officers at Staffordshire County Council say the use of such pillows could lead to serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.

It comes after the Office for Product Safety undertook an investigation into the product and found that they did not comply with the safety requirements set down in the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Trading Standards officers are now working with local businesses selling the items to make sure they are removed from sale.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s really important that people stop using these products immediately as they are not safe and could cause serious harm to their baby. “People should dispose of the product or return it to the shop where it was bought. “Our Trading Standards service are also working with local businesses who sell them and are asking them to remove them from the shelves. “It’s also possible that products could be available at local markets, in second-hand shops and on social media websites. Again, I would remind people not to buy or use them and let other friends and relatives with babies or young children know about the issue.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

More details on the safety notice are available online.