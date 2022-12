Chasetown have seen their second game in a row called off because of the weather.

Snowfall in Cambridgeshire means the 3G pitch at Yaxley would not be playable for the scheduled fixture this evening (13th December).

It follows the cancellation of their trip to Stamford at the weekend.

Chasetown will be hoping things thaw out ahead of their scheduled home game against St Neots Town on Saturday.