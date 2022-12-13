Children at a Lichfield school have been using their creative skills to get into the festive spirit.

Pupils at St Chad’s Primary School have enjoyed an in-school pantomime from Black Country-based Saltine Trust and a Christingle service.

Deputy Headteacher Ellen Litherland said the events were centred around the school’s Christian ethos.

“To spark our Christmas celebrations, we invited Saltmine to deliver their Rapunzel pantomime for all children from reception to Yar 6 to enjoy. “The production was based around the message ‘I am a masterpiece’ and focused on the understanding that all people are unique creations from a loving God who brought his son to earth at Christmas for a relationship with us. “Children at St Chad’s loved the performance and the set, which Saltmine brought with them to transform our school hall. There was lots of laughter, cheering and merriment across the school as children had fun watching the show.” Ellen Litherland, St Chad’s Primary School

Each class then showed off their artistic skills by creating their very own Christingle, made of oranges, sweets, candles and red ribbon to represent Christian messages.