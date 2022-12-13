Food businesses are being urged to make sure they have clear allergen and ingredient information available over the festive period.

Pubs, restaurants and takeaways are gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year.

But Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team says that while pre-packed food will have a list of what is in it, food outlets may provide the information on a list or verbally if asked by a customer.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for Trading Standards. said:

“With lots of festive work parties, nights out and family get togethers being planned in the run up to Christmas and New Year, we’re reminding people to be aware of the risks of food allergies. “We have seen the unfortunate and sometimes fatal consequences where allergens have not been declared in food, something which led to the introduction of Natasha’s Law. “It’s now a legal requirement for businesses to provide clear customer information regarding their food products and meals in restaurants. “By doing this, they can help keep people safe when eating out over the festive period.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more information by visiting Allergy UK