A community fund supporting local organisations is celebrating passing a grants milestone.
We Love Lichfield announced the latest raft of financial awards which saw 25 voluntary groups share £27,000.
It means the fund – which began ten years ago – has now handed out more than £300,000.
Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:
“We received the highest number of applications ever and I was delighted we were able to help so many organisations.
“I’m humbled by the dedication of volunteers, it is amazing how they help so many people.
“With the cost-of-living crisis We Love Lichfield is even more important than ever and I urge people and businesses to support us so we can continue our work.”Simon Price
The latest awards ceremony saw Year 4 pupils from Lichfield Cathedral School welcome visitors from groups who received funding, including:
- Pathway Project
- The Upstagers/Inter Theatre
- Spark Burntwood
- Open Door of Hope
- Nuture Community CIC
- PCC Chasetown
- L&D Talking News
- Lichfield Waterworks Trust
- COGS
- Monks Walk Group
- Gartmore Riding School
- Lichfield Arts
- Voluntary Car Scheme
- Stonnall Youth and Community Association
- Burntwood Be A Friend
- Lichfield RE:Cycle
- Burntwood Family History Group
- Burntwood Gardening Guild
- Burntwood Town Council
- Phoenix Counselling Service
- Shenstone Community Library
- St Johns Community Church
- One Lichfield
- 1st Fradley Scouts
The ceremony also saw Julian Fisher of Townhouse Communications awarded the 2022 Community Champion accolade for his efforts in organising events and raising funds.
