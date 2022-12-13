A community fund supporting local organisations is celebrating passing a grants milestone.

We Love Lichfield announced the latest raft of financial awards which saw 25 voluntary groups share £27,000.

It means the fund – which began ten years ago – has now handed out more than £300,000.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“We received the highest number of applications ever and I was delighted we were able to help so many organisations. “I’m humbled by the dedication of volunteers, it is amazing how they help so many people. “With the cost-of-living crisis We Love Lichfield is even more important than ever and I urge people and businesses to support us so we can continue our work.” Simon Price

The latest awards ceremony saw Year 4 pupils from Lichfield Cathedral School welcome visitors from groups who received funding, including:

Pathway Project

The Upstagers/Inter Theatre

Spark Burntwood

Open Door of Hope

Nuture Community CIC

PCC Chasetown

L&D Talking News

Lichfield Waterworks Trust

COGS

Monks Walk Group

Gartmore Riding School

Lichfield Arts

Voluntary Car Scheme

Stonnall Youth and Community Association

Burntwood Be A Friend

Lichfield RE:Cycle

Burntwood Family History Group

Burntwood Gardening Guild

Burntwood Town Council

Phoenix Counselling Service

Shenstone Community Library

St Johns Community Church

One Lichfield

1st Fradley Scouts

The ceremony also saw Julian Fisher of Townhouse Communications awarded the 2022 Community Champion accolade for his efforts in organising events and raising funds.

For more information on We Love Lichfield or to apply for a grant visit www.welovelichfield.com.