Rare watches found in Burntwood have sold for more than £30,000 at an auction in Lichfield.

The timepieces were taken to a valuation event in the town’s library held by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Four wristwatches belonging to one resident sold for £12,640, while other items found in Burntwood included a collection of important pocket watches, which totalled £7,320, and an 18ct gold and diamond Rolex Day-Date, which fetched £13,400.

The auction house’s associate director Ben Winterton said:

“We’ve had a wonderful warm welcome for our valuations in Burntwood and made lots of new friends since starting in August. “It’s been brilliant to achieve such fantastic results for our customers in our latest sale. “We still have two more valuation events at the library before Christmas on 13th and 20th December – as the latest results show, you just never know what treasures are out there. “So if you have a watch or jewellery requiring a valuation, do pop in and see us and we’ll discover if you’re sitting on some real-life hidden treasure.” Ben Winterton

Among the rare watches uncovered in Burntwood included a Jaeger-LeCoultre Mark XI ‘White 12’ RAF pilot’s watch, which sold for £5,600, a 1969 Omega Seamaster ‘bullhead’ chronograph that fetched £4,200, and a Breitling Navitimer 806 – the model seen worn by the ill-fated Major Duval in the 1965 James Bond classic Thunderball – which went for £2,200.

The free valuations of watches, jewellery, gold and silver take place at Burntwood Library on Tuesdays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.