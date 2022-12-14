Plans to install new advertising signs on lampposts in Lichfield have been approved.

The six banners are being earmarked for sites along Birmingham Road near the fire station and multi-storey car park.

Each hanging sign would be 2m x 0.8m in size.

Objections had been raised by Lichfield City Council over the “lack of information on the need for them” and concerns over what would be advertised them.

But a planning statement said the signs would not be in place all year round.

“In general, the banners are used to enhance the visitor experience. “The banners will not be up 365 days a year on all sites and some will contain council messages. “The advertisement will support council priorities such as supporting local businesses, promoting seasonal events and contributing to a positive change in society.” Planning statement

The application said the sites – which follow previous planning applications elsewhere in Lichfield – had been chosen due to their location on a key route.

“These particular sites have been suggested due to the significant levels of traffic/footfall that pass near to them, and are adjudged to be the most beneficial to the local businesses wishing to use them to raise awareness of their particular organisations.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.