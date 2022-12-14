People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being advised that their bin collection days will change over the Christmas and New Year period.

Between 27th December and 7th January, all collections by the joint waste service at Lichfield District Council will be a day later than usual due to no collections taking place on 26th December and 2nd January.

It will mean any black bin or recycling collections due to take place on 30th and 6th January will be picked up on Saturdays – 31st December and 7th January – instead.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste and recycling, Cllr Elizabeth Little, said:

“We are changing the bin collection days so that our teams can ensure that waste is collected in a timely way and isn’t left uncollected for a long period of time. “Residents’ bins will be emptied one day later than normal over the festive period with collections returning to normal in the new year. Cllr Elizabeth Little, Lichfield District Council

Collection days will return to normal from 9th January 2023.

“We would also like to remind residents that garden waste collections are paused from 16th December until 30th January.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

For more information call 0345 002 0022 or visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bins.