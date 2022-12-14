A campaign to restore the central spire of Lichfield Cathedral has been backed by the city’s MP.

Michael Fabricant has written to the chair of the National Lottery Heritage Fund to highlight the need to secure the “iconic” structure.

Issues with the central of the three spires at the cathedral were first discovered during an inspection in 2015, but the stonework was damaged further by a storm four years later.

A campaign to raise the £1.1million needed for longer term remedial works has so far raised 70% of the target, but now further donations and funding awards are needed to tackle the damaged to the structure.

Conservative MP Mr Fabricant:

“I have written to the chair of the National Lottery Heritage Fund in full support of the cathedral’s bid. “In my letter, I said among other points that ‘the view of the iconic three spires – the central spire stands the tallest – has adorned our skyline for 800 years and was referred to by Dr Samuel Johnson as the maidens in the vale as you look down from the surrounding hills’. “For those who have lived here their entire lives, or happen across out beautiful city only for just a day, there is much to learn about the story of the Cathedral building which we might otherwise be taken for granted – about the people who built it and why. “Frankly, it would be unthinkable if the spire had to be removed. “Lichfield is the only ancient cathedral in Britain with three spires. While Edinburgh and Truro Cathedrals also have three, they were built less than 150 years ago while Lichfield Cathedral is over 800 years old and stands on the site of the original cathedral which was founded almost 1,400 years ago.” Michael Fabricant

It isn’t the first time the spire has needed significant repair – battles during the English Civil War saw the spire collapse in the 17th century. It was then rebuilt under Charles II with a stained glass window in the cathedral depicting the restoration.

People can find out more about donating on the Lichfield Cathedral website.