Councillors are to discuss a potential review of parking enforcement across Staffordshire.

The issue will be on the agenda when Staffordshire County Council’s prosperous overview and scrutiny committee meet on Friday (16th December).

Until 2015, the authority had seen on street enforcement carried out on its behalf by district and borough councils before switching to an arrangement which saw Stoke-on-Trent City Council provide the service on behalf of councils including Lichfield District Council.

In 2019, the county council agreed to extend the agreement until March 2025 – but councillors will discuss whether a fresh review is now needed.

A report to the meeting on Friday said:

“Potential areas of focus could include a review of current parking strategies and any recommendations on how this could be improved, including joining up across on and off street parking, identifying best practice from elsewhere that could be applied in Staffordshire and assessing the performance of the current on-street parking enforcement operator and make any necessary recommendations for improvement.” Staffordshire County Council report

The full report can be seen on the Staffordshire County Council website.