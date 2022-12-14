Drivers are facing another price hike if they want to use the M6 Toll road next year.

Operator Midland Expressway Ltd said cars would face a 40p increase on their journeys, while vans and lorries will pay an extra 70p from next month.

It follows previous price increases in August and November.

The new costs will come into effect from 13th January 2023.

Michael Whelan, general manager of the M6 Toll, said:

“As a private operator, we rely on toll income to invest. “The new rates will help fund our multi-million pound technology upgrade, making the UK’s most reliable motorway quicker, safer and even easier to use.” Michael Whelan

Local motorists are being urged to make use of the Local Saver pass which will see prices frozen. The deal offers drivers six trips for £29 for cars or £49 for vans.

Mr Whelan added:

“It’s a great product, even if you’re not one of our regular users. There’s no expiry date, so it’s handy for everyone, whether you use us every day or just now and again.” Michael Whelan

Full details of new and current prices can be found on the M6 Toll website.