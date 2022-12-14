A Lichfield secondary school has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

Ofsted praised King Edward VI School for setting “high expectations” of students by being “committed to ensuring that all pupils build knowledge well across all the subjects they study”.

Inspectors also applauded behaviour at the school and the way in which staff help prepare youngsters for the next stage of their lives.

“Leaders have high expectations for pupils and staff at King Edward VI School. Their ambition is that all pupils will thrive academically and succeed as global citizens in the world around them. Values of well-being, collaboration and aspiration underpin the community. “This is a school of many pupils where the focus is the individual child. Staff get to know the pupils well and all are welcome and included. “Most pupils feel that staff help them to do their best and listen to what they have to say in lessons. “Support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is particularly good. “Behaviour in class and around the school is very strong. Most pupils enjoy their time at school. Consequently, they attend well, are punctual to lessons and work hard. “Leaders and staff begin to prepare pupils for successful employment, training or education after school from Year 7 onwards.” Ofsted inspection report

The school was also praised for the extra-curricular activities offered to students.

“An impressive range of clubs and opportunities inspire pupils to develop their own interests and hobbies. Music lessons, bands and ensembles encourage creativity and the arts. “Sports clubs and teams promote healthy lifestyles and competition.” Ofsted inspection report

The full report is available on the Ofsted website.