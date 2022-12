Guitar-driven sounds will be served up when a band play at a Lichfield venue.

Loaded Revolver will bring hits by the likes of ACDC, Val Halen and Guns and Roses to The Feathers on Beacon Street on Saturday (17th December).

A spokesperson said:

“Loaded Revolver are not just all about giving great performances – they also aim to take the audience with them on the journey.” The Feathers Inn spokesperson

Admission is free with the band on stage from 9pm.