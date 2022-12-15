A sneak preview has been released of a light show in Lichfield.

Sing Choirs of Angels by Illuminos will launch tomorrow (16th December) and run until 20th December.

It will tell the story of the nativity through the carol O Come All Ye Faithful and feature a light display with Lichfield Cathedral and other buildings around The Close

A sneak preview of the display on the Bishop’s House has now been released:

The Dean of Lichfield The Very Revd Adrian Dorber said:

“This is a most joyful time of year, and we are delighted to be able to share this joy and hope with many people. “The team at Illuminos have done a wonderful job – taking a familiar carol that so many cherish, and telling the story outlined in the lyrics of the carol and exploring the carol’s links to Lichfield.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

For ticket information visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/angels.