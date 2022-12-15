A former chair of Lichfield District Council has presented money raised during his year in office to a local group supporting people with Parkinson’s Disease.

A civic lunch and other activities saw Cllr Barry Gwilt collect £436.

He visited a meeting of Parkinson’s UK Lichfield and District Branch at Martin Heath Hall on Christchurch Lane to presented the money.

“I think the group is very important as it helps people with the condition to stay active, provides a place where they can meet and enables their carers to get a bit of respite. “My mum died of Parkinson’s seven years ago. When, as chair of the district council you get to raise money for charity, it was Parkinson’s UK for me. “I would like to thank everyone who supported me during my year of office.” Cllr Barry Gwilt, Lichfield District Council

The money will be used to help fund specialist sessions for members.

The chair of Parkinson’s UK Lichfield and District Branch, Margaret Davies, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the money, particularly as Barry’s mum was a member of the group. “As there is no cure for Parkinson’s our aim with the group is to do as much as we can to relieve the symptoms. “We do activities including Tai Chi and Yoga at Martin Heath Hall and speech and swallowing therapy online and we also have a carers’ group where we meet once a month for coffee. “It gives carers a break for a little while – it can be a lonely path looking after someone with Parkinson’s.” Margaret Davies

Parkinson’s UK Lichfield and District Branch meets on the second Thursday of every month from 2pm to 4pm at Martin Heath Hall. There is no charge, but a raffle is held to cover the cost of the hall and guest speakers.

For more information, call Margaret on 01543 264465.