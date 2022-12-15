People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help tackle mail scams.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service is asking residents to highlight the issue – which can take the form of fake lotteries and prize draws – to friends and family.

They also want them to send in any scam or unwanted mail they receive as part of the SCAMnesty campaign running throughout December.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

This has been an effective campaign in the past to combat mail scams which is why we are supporting it again. “Scams cause a huge amount of misery and in many cases financial loss. Helping highlight current scams to the team is really helpful and means they can investigate and take action against those involved. “If you, or someone you know have had mail scams through the post please post them to the investigators in the scams team. They will use the items to help disrupt the criminals behind them and help put a stop to these mailings landing on consumers’ doorsteps.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Other scams include pyramid schemes, clairvoyants and unclaimed inheritance, as well as ruses linked to the cost of living crisis such as energy rebates and discounts.

More details about how to avoid getting duped are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.