The shortlist has been unveiled ahead of a local business awards ceremony.

The Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase Chambers of Commerce annual awards will see companies battle it out in a ceremony next year.

A record number of entries have been received across a number of categories, with three businesses shortlisted for the prizes.

Among the finalists are:

Lichfield and Tamworth Micro Business of the Year:

Enlighten

JPF First Aid

Softest Ltd

Lichfield Small Business of the Year:

Hyde Engineering Ltd

inLife

The Listening Centre

Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase Large Business of the Year:

Arthur Terry Learning Partnership

Crown Highways

Legionella and Fire Safe Services

Lichfield Garrick

Moor Hall Hotel and Spa

United Carpets

Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase Young Professional of the Year:

Danielle Bayliss – Legionella and Fire Safe Services

Graham Allsop – Ark Media

Madeleine Williams – Adcocks Solicitors

The judging panel was chaired by head of the Solihull Chamber of Commerce, Samantha Frampton, who said:

“The judges were very impressed by a tremendous cross-section of entries which naturally made the shortlisting process a very difficult one. “We congratulate the businesses and individuals who have made the shortlist and look forward to celebrating their achievements on the night.” Samantha Frampton

The awards ceremony will be held at Drayton Manor on 3rd February.