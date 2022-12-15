A talented Lichfield student has made a splash by scooping a coveted trophy.

Harry Fenton is a member of the Manor Park Sailing Club and has already passed the first two stages of the Royal Yachting Association’s Junior Sailing Qualifications and is already on his way to completing the third.

The Maple Hayes student has now won his club’s annual Junior Commodores Cup.

The ten-year-old’s dad Chris said Harry had been a natural at the sport and “picked it up straight away” after attending a taster session in August 2021.

“Sailing has been brilliant for Harry. Before he started at Maple Hayes, Harry was struggling at school with his dyslexia, and sailing on Saturday and Wednesday nights was a great escape for him as he was able to be free out on the water either sailing or in his kayak. “The competition Harry won was an annual race held by the sailing club and is called the Commodore Cup. All junior members can enter no matter what skill or experience level. They are handicapped depending on the boat they are using as some are faster than others. “Harry competed against sailors with more experience than him and faster boats. He had a great battle with another sailing boat, and was able to pip him at the line by a few metres.” Chris Fenton

Dr Daryl Brown, Maple Hayes headteacher, said: