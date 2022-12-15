Plans to convert office space in Lichfield into apartments have been withdrawn.
The development had been planned for the site at 20 St John Street.
It would have seen work take place to create a number of apartments in the building, which was originally a residential property before being converted for office use.
But it has now been confirmed that the proposals have been withdrawn.
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
This building is a grade two property in the conservation area of Lichfield. There are less than 6% of buildings in that category. Many reservations were expressed by Historic England and other professional architectural organisations. I suspect that was a factor in the applications withdrawal. Part of the proposal was for a modern extension.
Lichfield District Council offered no objections to the proposal.
Developers will sometimes aquire a property and leave it unused to justify change of use status later. We should resist this tactic in conservation areas. Or just do away with such areas completely if the city history has lost its importance.