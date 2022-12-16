A councillor has called for residents to be warned of a “crime wave” across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Cllr Barry Gwilt raised the issue at a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week.
The Conservative member for Fazeley asked Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for community engagement, what steps were being taken to deal with rising crime across the district.
Cllr Gwilt said:
“I have asked this question as I have just been a victim of crime which has affected my business. When I posted this on Facebook, I had messages from another 20 people who have had these issues happen.
“Is there something more that we can do to help people in the district?
“When I spoke to the [police] commander he said we have a problem and he would need some help and support and that anything the council can do to help with this would be great.”Cllr Barry Gwilt, Lichfield District Council
In a written response, Cllr Cox said a range of initiatives were taking place.
“While Lichfield district has low crime levels relative to nearby conurbations, there has been a noticeable increase in vehicle thefts across our communities.
“Our new community safety lead is taking a highly-visible, proactive approach to this, and has already undertaken several community safety events across the district. At these events we are advising the public how best to keep themselves safe, ways of reducing the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime and how to keep your vehicle secure.
“We have secured funding from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and have purchased large numbers of Faraday pouches along with property marking kits, purse bells and information packs – and have secured discounts for residents with Halfords and Lichfield Lock and Key on security purchases.
“We have already done events in Elford, Clifton Campville, Hallam Park, Roman Heights, Market Square, Tesco and Waitrose this year, and are in the process of arranging events across Burntwood, Armitage and Handsacre, and other villages in the New Year.
“The Community Safety Partnership is all about looking at current trends and taking action in order to help the public, prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council