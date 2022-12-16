A councillor has called for residents to be warned of a “crime wave” across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Barry Gwilt raised the issue at a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week.

The Conservative member for Fazeley asked Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for community engagement, what steps were being taken to deal with rising crime across the district.

Cllr Gwilt said:

“I have asked this question as I have just been a victim of crime which has affected my business. When I posted this on Facebook, I had messages from another 20 people who have had these issues happen. “Is there something more that we can do to help people in the district? “When I spoke to the [police] commander he said we have a problem and he would need some help and support and that anything the council can do to help with this would be great.” Cllr Barry Gwilt, Lichfield District Council

In a written response, Cllr Cox said a range of initiatives were taking place.