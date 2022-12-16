Staff at a Fradley housing development are urging parents to ensure their children are aware of the dangers of building sites during the Christmas holidays.

The warning comes as youngsters prepare to break up for the festive period.

Barratt Homes have introduced one of Santa’s elves to help deliver the message to youngsters to stay away from construction sites.

Managing director Adrian Evans said:

“Children can be curious and turn up in the most unlikely places, especially when schools are closed. However, building sites can be dangerous places for little people. “Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places are very hazardous for young children. “With the holidays approaching, children should think of their ‘elf and safety’ and stay well away from them.” Adrian Evans

Barratt Homes is currently working on the Fradley Manor development which features a range of two, three and four bedroom properties.