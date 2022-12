Lichfield City will return to action this weekend as they entertain Bewdley Town.

The reverse fixture earlier in the season saw goals galore as Ivor Green’s men came out on the wrong side of a 6-4 scoreline.

City will be hoping for no more weather frustrations thanks to the artificial surface at their Trade Tyre Community Stadium after their trip to Lye Town last weekend was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Kick-off tomorrow (17th December) is at 3pm.