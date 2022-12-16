People are being invited to donate unwanted clothes to charity in Lichfield.

A collection bank has been set up at Lichfield Community Fire Station.

Items will be handed over to the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports personnel and families with mental and physical health support.

Station manager Leigh Richards said:

“If you’re having a clear out of your wardrobe, I’d encourage you to donate to the charity and donate clothing to the clothing bank outside Lichfield Fire Station in the lead up to Christmas.

“It can be clothing for adults or children, including socks, coats and unwanted shoes.

“We are proud to be supporting the Fire Fighters Charity. The donated clothing, shoes, handbags and textiles will be collected by the charity’s recycling partners and wearable clothing will be re-used worldwide.”

Leigh Richards, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service