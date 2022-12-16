Folk singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman was joined by Alex Hart for a sell-out concert in Lichfield.

The popular performer played songs from throughout his career to an audience that were both enthusiastic and attentive.

With a stage littered by violins, viola, acoustic guitars, tenor guitars, banjo, harmonium, and foot percussion, the duo played newly-arranged versions of Seth’s songs that showed the strength of the duo.

With harmony singing that had something of the melancholic ache of The Everly Brothers, old favourites such as The Bold Knight or The Colliers were given a new life, while the ballad Bury Me – with only violin and the duo sharing one vocal microphone – was an early highlight.

The first set started with a solo reading of The Hermit, with just viola, foot percussion and live looping giving life to the song.

As well as the folk influence in many of the numbers, there was also a gentle suggestion of modern contemporary dance in the rhythms, particularly in the closing number, Kitty-Jay, which is one of Seth’s better-known songs.

New pieces also littered the evening, with No Grey Skies being a particularly affecting tune.

During Raise Your Glass, he sang off-mic, the haunting violin and his stirring vocals being the only audible sounds. The audience, in strong voice, all joined in.

The encore of Change was an upbeat hoe-down which featured telling banjo playing from Alex throughout.