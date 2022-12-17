A charity is warning people that cold hands and feet may be due to more than just freezing temperatures.

Around one in six people across the country live with Raynaud’s, a painful condition which affects blood circulation and is triggered by the cold.

Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK (SRUK) is urging residents to look out for symptoms amid fears high energy prices will mean many fail to properly heat their homes this winter.

Sue Farrington, chief executive of the charity, said:

“Winter is well and truly upon us and we know that people with Raynaud’s can find this time of year extremely difficult. “We all get cold hands and feet when the temperature drops, but for those affected by Raynaud’s the impact can be seriously debilitating, so it’s important not dismiss it and seek advice and support.” Sue Farrington

Cold temperatures can cause painful flare-ups – known as Raynaud’s attacks – which temporarily stop blood flowing to parts of the body such as the hands and feet. This can cause skin to change colour and prevent sufferers from carrying out everyday tasks.

The charity has launched an online test people can take to check if they may have the condition.