Plans for a £6million refurbishment of a Lichfield residential care home have been approved by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet.

The scheme at Hawthorn House is part of a wider programme of modernisation of facilities for adults with learning disabilities.

The work will see the redevelopment of the upper building at the site with the county council disposing of the lower section of the property.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Julia Jessel, said: