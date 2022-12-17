Plans for a £6million refurbishment of a Lichfield residential care home have been approved by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet.
The scheme at Hawthorn House is part of a wider programme of modernisation of facilities for adults with learning disabilities.
The work will see the redevelopment of the upper building at the site with the county council disposing of the lower section of the property.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Julia Jessel, said:
“We want to ensure that people who need care can access it, and that our services are fit for the future.
“These new plans show that adults with a learning disability in Staffordshire can look forward to modern facilities that give them the support they need, and are flexible enough to move with them as their circumstances change.
“We have listened to those who use the service and their families, and this investment will meet the needs of users in updated, modern surroundings in communities across the county.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council