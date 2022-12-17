Burntwood’s fire station has joined a list of locations across the town offering a warm space for local residents struggling to afford to heat their homes.

Chase Terrace Fire Station will open its doors from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Tuesdays.

There will be hot and cold drinks on offer.

The venue joins others such as Burntwood Memorial Hall, St Anne’s Church, Emmanuel New Life Church, Chasetown Football Club, Spark Burntwood, St John’s Church, Burntwood Leisure Centre and Burntwood Library offering places for people to go as the cost of living crisis hits.

Full details of locations are available online.