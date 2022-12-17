A pilot who flew lifesaving missions with the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for 18 years has been honoured with a national award.
Captain Matt Wood scooped the the Pilot of the Year Award at this year’s Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence.
In addition to demonstrating exemplary airmanship, Captain Wood, who retired in October, was recognised for his unfaltering support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the aircrew he worked with and his role in giving patients the very best chance of survival.
Hanna Sebright, chief executive officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:
“Captain Wood worked with us for 18 years and undertook more than 2,300 vitally important air ambulance missions during that time.
“While he has recently retired, he’ll always be part of the Midlands Air Ambulance team.
“We could not be prouder of Captain Wood for winning the Pilot of the Year accolade at this year’s Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence.”Hanna Sebright, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity