A pilot who flew lifesaving missions with the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for 18 years has been honoured with a national award.

Captain Matt Wood scooped the the Pilot of the Year Award at this year’s Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence.

In addition to demonstrating exemplary airmanship, Captain Wood, who retired in October, was recognised for his unfaltering support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the aircrew he worked with and his role in giving patients the very best chance of survival.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: