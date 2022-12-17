Plans for a bungalow to be built on land in Burntwood have been approved.

The development has been earmarked for the site at the rear of 62 School Lane.

A planning statement said the one-bedroom home would be built in the garden of the existing property.

But objections had been raised by residents of Radmore Close where the access to the new bungalow is planned. One said:

“The change would cause further problems to ongoing parking issues within the cul-de-sac, heightening the risk of an incident when manoeuvring vehicles. “The adjacent housing state on School Lane uses the cul-de-sac for visitor parking when their drives are full which aggravates residents.”

Another added:

“Radmore Close is designed to provide access to the 12 properties in the close – any more reduction in parking caused by the proposed access to the new bungalow will cause overcrowding. “Since the development on the other side of School Lane, we now find ourselves accommodating vehicles associated with these properties.”

However, planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council have given the development the green light.

Full details can be seen online.