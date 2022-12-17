People are being warned to be on their guard against fraudsters operating on Facebook selling pages.

Staffordshire Police say recent incidents in the county have seen sellers lose high value items after accepting cash from buyers only to find out later that the notes given to them were fake.

Detective Sergeant Simon Street, of the fraud finance and cyber invest team at Staffordshire Police, said:

“While online buying and selling pages can be a good way to help make some extra money, we would always recommend that sellers check to ensure a payment has been cleared before handing over their item. “When it comes to top tips for online buyers and sellers, always check your account or third-party payment facility to ensure a payment has been cleared before handing over or posting items. “Do not use links or websites supplied by the buyer to check for payment, as these can also be forged and look genuine. “Always use reputable payment methods and log in to payment providers directly on your device to verify you have received the payment. “If a buyer makes feel uncomfortable, don’t be afraid to block them and report them to Facebook. Check when the Facebook profile was created, if it was created very recently, approach with caution. “If you’re meeting to exchange items, ensure your safety, take a friend or relative, and arrange to meet in a busy public place.” Det Sgt Simon Street, Staffordshire Police

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of fraud can call Action Fraud on 0300 1232040 or visit www.actionfraud.police.uk.