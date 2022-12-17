Sporting fixtures in Lichfield and Burntwood have once again fallen foul of the weather this weekend.

Chasetown have seen their home game with St Neots Town today (17th December) called off due to a frozen pitch.

One football fixture has survived though, with Lichfield City set to entertain Bewdley Town on the artificial surface at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Elsewhere, rugby union clashes are off with Lichfield seeing all senior fixtures this weekend cancelled, including the firsts’ trip to Syston.

Burntwood RUFC have also lost all senior fixtures to the weather.