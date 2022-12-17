Tickets have gone on sale for a night of burlesque at the Lichfield Garrick.

Cabaret, comedy, music and circus will combine for the show on 23rd April 2023.

A spokesperson said:

“The UK’s longest running burlesque show is back touring the nation – and, it’s bigger than ever. “With world-class entertainers and stars of the stage and screen, prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for An Evening of Burlesque at the Lichfield Garrick are £31 and can be booked online.