Tickets have gone on sale for a night of burlesque at the Lichfield Garrick.
Cabaret, comedy, music and circus will combine for the show on 23rd April 2023.
A spokesperson said:
“The UK’s longest running burlesque show is back touring the nation – and, it’s bigger than ever.
“With world-class entertainers and stars of the stage and screen, prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets for An Evening of Burlesque at the Lichfield Garrick are £31 and can be booked online.