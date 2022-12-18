Christmas episodes of a popular daytime TV show filmed in Lichfield will be screened next week.
Bargain Hunt filmed the festive specials at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.
They feature host Christina Trevanion and will be screened on BBC One at 12.15pm tomorrow (19th December) and Wednesday.
A Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson said:
“Monday’s special features Christina meeting a world record-holding collector of Christmas brooches.
“On Wednesday’s show, the presenter learns how Charles Dickens and A Christmas Carol helped to save the festive season.
“Filming for the auctions took place at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, with the saleroom adorned with festive decorations. Fans flocked from all over the country to watch the sale.”Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson