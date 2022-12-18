People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views on how much of their council tax bills should be used on police and fire provision.

A consultation has been launched on the issue ahead of a final decision on the precept – the share of the bill – which funds Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It has been commissioned by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, who is responsible for setting the budget for both emergency services.

He said:

“Unfortunately our emergency services are not protected from the financial pressures currently facing us all. “Despite performing within budget and delivering savings targets the increased costs due to the pandemic, inflation and additional unexpected costs linked to pay and pensions mean there is an expanding funding gap for both services. “I will always aim to keep precept increases as low as possible so all the options I am proposing are below headline inflation rates, but with improvement in local services rightly expected by you and His Majesty’s Inspectors alongside the financial challenges outlined I would welcome thoughts on these council tax precept options.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Band D properties across Staffordshire currently pay £248.57 a year for policing and £80.35 for fire and rescue services.

The new proposals being put forward in the consultation are:

Police:

No increase in precept

An extra £5 per year (42p extra a month) – 2.1% increase.

An extra £10 per year (83p extra a month) – 4.02% increase.

An extra £15 per year (£1.25 extra a month) – 6.03% increase.

Fire and rescue:

No increase in precept

An extra £2.50 per year (21p extra a month) – 3.11% increase.

An extra £5 per year (42p extra a month) – 6.22% increase.

The consultation runs until 16th January 2023 and can be accessed online.