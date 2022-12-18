Family favourite Frozen will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick next month.
The hit Disney film will be screened at 10.30am on 7th January as part of the Saturday Cinema series.
Tickets are £5 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.
