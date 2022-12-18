A Labour councillor has questioned plans to introduce photographic voter ID at forthcoming elections.

The Elections Act 2022 was passed in April which said new rules should be in place ahead of the elections in May 2023.

But Cllr Steve Norman, Labour group leader at Lichfield District Council said photographic identification should not be needed in order to allow individuals to vote.

In a written question on the issue to a meeting of the local authority this week, he said:

“The Government is changing voting rules which will apply to the district council elections in May next year and will mean many voters having to reapply for postal votes and all voters to provide photo ID at polling stations in order to exercise their right to vote in person. “Can I ask the leader how many cases of personation there have been in Lichfield district since its creation in 1974?” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

A reply confirmed that records dating back to 2004 showed that there had been no cases recorded.

Cllr Norman took up the issue with the Conservative deputy leader at the meeting:

“In 2019 there were no prosecutions in Staffordshire or the UK, so does the deputy leader agree that photo ID is not needed and that the Conservatives can still comply with their manifesto commitment by having a requirement for ID but not photo ID?” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie said: