Lichfield City twice came from behind to pick up a point against Bewdley Town.

Ewan Edwards put the visitors ahead in the first half before Dan Lomas levelled just after the hour mark.

But a Jamie Elkes own goal soon restored Bewdley’s advantage.

Lichfield salvaged a point when Kyle Patterson struck ten minutes from the end – and City also had a goal chalked off for a foul late on.

The first chance of note saw Kyle Baxter’s effort held by Bewdley keeper Hayden Whitcombe. At the other end, a strike flew just wide of James Beeson’s goal as both sides traded chances.

City went close to opening the scoring when Joe Haines skimmed the top of the bar from distance.

Josh Beeson was proving a threat for Lichfield too with a couple of efforts going narrowly wide of the target.

But the breakthrough came for the visitors when they stole possession and Edwards powered a strike home.

Lichfield started the second half brightly and saw Lomas head over, Lewi Burnside be denied by Whitcombe and Luke Childs’ strike deflect over the bar. The Bewdley keeper also somehow got his legs a Lomas header that looked destined for the net.

City were knocking at the door and finally got an answer when Baxter fed Lomas who slotted home.

But the visitors were soon back in front when Elkes turned a cross into his own net.

Sub Patterson came off the bench to get City level once Moore when he turned home Tom Hurdman’s centre.

Another sub was almost the hero in stoppage time when Thomas Parker beat Whitcombe to the ball but saw his effort cleared off the line by a defender.

The drama wasn’t done yet though as the Bewdley keeper appeared to drop the ball for Luke Keen to score, but the referee ruled the goal out for a foul.